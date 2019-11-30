Daily fines for unlicensed short-term rentals: City of Kelowna

Third-party monitorying and compliance efforts will continue into 2020

The City of Kelowna is set to crack down on unlicensed short-term rentals.

In part of the new short-term rental accommodation bylaws, Airbnb and other rental platform hosts will be subject to daily fines up to $500 for operating without a business license from the city.

“With the licensing process well underway, the city has brought on a third-party compliance monitor to ensure rentals are following new regulations, including zoning, parking, booking, listing, fire and safety requirements,” said Greg Wise, business license manager.

READ MORE: Fed up with supportive housing plan, Rutland residents plan to sue City of Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna council moves ahead with regulations for short-term rentals, with a caveat

According to the city, less that half of the approximate 1,300 short-term rentals available online in Kelowna are operating with licences. Current operators in the city will be required to renew their licenses by Jan. 15 next year.

The fines are subject to increase if compliance efforts require escalation.

Concerns over short-term rentals can visit kelowna.ca and reports of suspected unlicensed rentals or complaints can be reported at hostcompliance.com.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.