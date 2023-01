A cyclist was struck on Harvey Avenue near Powick Road on Jan. 13. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

A cyclist collided with a sedan on Harvey Avenue on Friday, causing traffic to slow on Kelowna’s main traffic route.

The incident happened near the Kelowna Crossing Shopping Centre, prompting fire and ambulance to go to the scene.

The car was not severely damaged, but the cyclist was treated on scene.

