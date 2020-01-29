Cyclist struck by vehicle at Highway 33 and Gerstmar in Kelowna

The cyclist has been taken to the Kelowna General Hospital

The pedestrian was struck along the sidewalk at Highway 33 and Gertsmar. (Photo - Michael Rodriguez)

A cyclist has been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 33 and Gerstmar in Kelowna this afternoon.

Crews responding to a cyclist hit by a vehicle at Highway 33 and Gerstmar Road. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/OHpNDYMxMW — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) January 29, 2020

According to platoon captain Tim Light, with the Kelowna Fire Department, an elderly woman was turning right on Gertsmar when she clipped a male cyclist riding down the sidewalk around 1:20 p.m.

The pedestrian has been taken to Kelowna General Hospital. The cyclist was conscious at the scene.

One lane has been closed prohibiting drivers from turning right from Highway 33 to Gerstmar.

Kelowna RCMP has just arrived on the scene.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.