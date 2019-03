Update: 10 a.m.

According to the Kelowna RCMP, the cyclist, a 32-year-old man, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Kelowna General Hospital.

A cyclist was hit this morning at the intersection of Highway 97 and Banks Road.

Emergency crews are on scene at the incident which happened at about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.

