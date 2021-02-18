Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Crown suggests acquittal for Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Crown counsel said questioning of the alleged victim exposed weaknesses in credibility and reliability

After two days of trial, the Crown is inviting an acquittal of a Southeast District RCMP constable who is charged with sexual assault, the court heard on Thursday morning (Feb. 18).

Allegations against Chad Vance, 50, were outlined in court by the alleged victim earlier this week. She claimed Vance anally raped her on the back porch of his Kelowna home while she was suntanning in July 2015.

Through cross-examination on Tuesday, defence lawyer Trevor Martin pushed her on the timeline, revealing several inconsistencies regarding specific dates, which the woman said she couldn’t recall due to the alleged offence having occurred six years ago.

Crown counsel Timothy McKelvey said that the alleged victim’s cross-examination exposed several weaknesses regarding her credibility and reliability. As such, he said the likelihood of conviction is slim and the charge standard is no longer met. McKelvey added Vance’s evidence remained consistent throughout questioning.

Given the burden of proof not being met, both lawyers are now suggesting Vance be acquitted.

On Wednesday, Vance flatly denied he raped the woman.

Still having to consider all evidence presented in the trial despite the recommendation of both parties, the judge is expected to return with his verdict at 2 p.m.

