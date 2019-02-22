Crime Stoppers’ latest Kelowna-based unsolved crimes

Kelowna RCMP have released information from a wide array of unsolved crimes in Okanagan areas. People with any information in any of the crimes are asked to contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or at www.crimestoppers.net.

Kelowna:

  • Attempted ATM theft. RCMP responded to a break in alarm at a sports bar located on the 1500 block of Dilworth Drive (Rusty’s Sports Bar) just before 6 a.m. Feb.18. Upon arrival, police discovered a smashed front door and an ATM attached to a broken tow strap. Video surveillance showed two male suspects hooking the ATM to a black Hyundai Sante Fe, but when the tow strap broke, they re-entered the sports bar and ripped a commercial breathalyzer machine from the wall and fled.
  • Theft of firearms. A business owner reported the theft of three firearms, among other things, on the 1800 block of Springfield Rd on the morning of Feb. 20. The thief had taken a Smith & WEsson 357 Magnum Revolver Model 6866 (S/N: CUH2268), a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm Luger (S/N: HKB9663), a Smith & Wesson M&P 22 9mm handgun (S/N: MP134422), as well as a 2008 $100 coin, a laptop, and Kelowna Rockets season tickets. The guns were reported to be locked in hard cases.

West Kelowna:

  • Robbery. West Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of a robbery at a liquor store Feb. 18. An employee was reported to be threatened by a fun that was not produced. Two males entered the liquor store on Gosset Rd around 10:10 p.m. and attempted to purchase alcohol using the tap feature of a debit card, but when the card was declined, one suspect told the employee that he had a gun and then left the store. Both male suspects are described by Crime Stoppers as Aboriginal, between 5-feet-7 and 5-feet-9 and around 25-30 years old.
  • Robbery. A clerk at a Boucherie Rd. convenience store contacted West Kelowna RCMP after being threatened by a men claiming to have a gun while being robbed. No weapon was produced. Two males entered the store around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 and demanded cash and cigarettes. The first suspect wore a red and black plaid jacket, red gloves, a black hoodie, a black baseball hat, and a bandana covering his face below the eyes. The second suspect wore all black, was taller and thinner than the other, and was wearing all black.

Lake Country:

  • Liquor theft. A liquor store at the Turtle Bay Crossing Shopping Centre has been hit hard by shoplifters recently. Employees contacted Lake Country RCMP Feb. 11 just after 9 p.m. when a female was suspected of taking two 1.75 litre bottles of vodka.
  • Suspicious Male. Lake Country RCMP were contacted early Feb. 16 when a Lakes Subdivision resident spotted a suspicious male who appeared to be going though unlocked vehicles near Lake Hill Rd. RCMP searched the area for the male, but believe the male left in a vehicle.
