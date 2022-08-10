Crime Stoppers appealing for information on two Lake Country thefts

One theft took place at a grocery store while the other happened at a liquor store

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding two unsolved crimes involving the two individuals pictures (Crime Stoppers)

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is appealing for information in two unsolved crimes from July 18.

The first incident saw a man walk out of a Lake Country grocery store around noon carrying two full baskets of food.

An employee and two citizens were able to snatch the baskets before the suspect got away.

The man is described as caucasion and around 50-years-old. He was wearing a larger red camping style backpack, a green coat, and a blue hat.

The stolen groceries were valued over $600.

The second incident involved an alleged shoplifter at a Lake Country liquor store.

Police were called around 5:30 p.m., after a woman aged 30 to 35 allegedly concealed six bottles of liquor in a large beach style shoulder bag and left without paying.

Anyone able to recognise these individuals is asked to call Lake Country RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

