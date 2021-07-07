(Michael J. Ballingall/Facebook)

(Michael J. Ballingall/Facebook)

Crews developing guards around 2 wildfires near Big White

The Long Loch wildfire is being held, while the Derrickson Lake wildfire has not seen any growth

Fire crews are working to establish separate guards around two wildfires burning north of Big White.

With the help of heavy equipment, BC Wildfire Service said that crews today (July 7) have begun to build a guard around the Long Loch wildfire, which is measured at 60 hectares in size. That fire is currently being held, BC Wildfire confirmed.

Yesterday, crews began the construction of a guard around the Derrickson Lake wildfire. The work continues today, as 20 personnel and a helicopter are on sight building the guard and fighting the flames.

READ MORE: Guard being constructed to help contain wildfire near Big White

Despite being categorized as out of control, BC Wildfire said the fire — measured at 1,140 hectares — has not seen any growth in the past day.

READ MORE: 22 tickets issued for unlawful campfires as B.C. crews fight hundreds of wildfires

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
VIDEO: Cowessess First Nation gets control of children in care
Next story
Revelstoke residents against old growth logging, block forest service road

Just Posted

Downtown Vernon mural tours are on throughout the summer on Tuesday evenings and Friday mornings. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo)
QR codes bring Vernon mural history to life

A wildfire burning near Oyama Lake has some residents on evacuation alert Tuesday, July 6. (Rita Love photo)
UPDATE: Second lightning wildfire sparked near Oyama

Penticton firefighters are asking kids and parents to join them for a water fight June 28 and 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the SOEC parking lot. (Penticton Fire Department)
Vernon firefighters challenge kids to a water fight

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Apple pie comes from England