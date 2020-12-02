Cremated human remains found off Vernon hiking trail

RCMP seek to find next of kin, release photo to public to help ID

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for the next of kin after a member of the public reported finding cremated human remains off the BX Falls trail on Oct. 15, 2020. (RCMP)

Ashes of a cremated person were found near a popular hiking trail in Vernon in October and now, police are looking to identify a next of kin.

A person hiking the BX Falls trail found what they thought was a broken urn and a bag containing cremated human remains on Oct. 15, 2020, and called police.

When a member of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrived, they found the bag containing ashes and pieces of a broken decorative box believed to have held the ashes.

“At this time, it is unclear how the items ended up here, however, based on the location and the manner in which they were found, police do not believe this was the intended resting place for the remains,” media relations officer Chris Terleski said in a Dec. 2 statement.

“The container has deteriorated after being exposed to the elements, however, we are hoping the unique pattern printed on the lid, depicted in the photograph, will be recognized and someone will come forward,” Terleski said.

Police would like to return the remains to the rightful owner for proper internment and are appealing to the public for their assistance. If you have information that may assist police in this matter, please contact Constable Steven McCarthy of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

Most Read