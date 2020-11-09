Crashes plauge Highway 33 in Rutland

Snow is causing havoc on the roads, Monday night

At least two vehicles have crashed along Highway 33 headed towards Black Mountain.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. and is blocking both lanes.

According to a witness on the scene, the occupants of the black vehicle were able to escape relatively uninjured and are awaiting emergency crews in a nearby neighbour’s home.

A driver is trapped in one of the vehicles that maybe have slid down Highway 33, coming from Black Mountain, over the median and into the oncoming lane.

Environment Canada is forecasting 5 to 10 cm of snow overnight on Monday.

Motorists travelling in Joe Rich are warning others of slippery conditions on Highway 33 and Goudie Road.

At least three vehicles skidded off the road on Goudie, Monday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist, the snow is expected to end late Tuesday morning with temperatures heating-up a little, but not enough to melt the snow.

