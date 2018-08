Traffic is slow going along Highway 97 in Kelowna

A two vehicle collision is causing traffic delays at Highway 97 and 33.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

BC Ambulance is on scene but it’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

The truck has extensive damage to its front end, while a silver car is pushed up onto the median.

More to come.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

