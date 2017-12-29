Crash slows West Kelowna commute

A two vehicle collision slowed traffic on Highway 97, Friday morning

Crashes continue to plague Highway 97 in West Kelowna for another day.

About 8 a.m., Friday morning an SUV and red car collided northbound just past Grizzly Road at the curve.

The highway was reduced to single lane traffic, causing congestion for the morning commute.

Witnesses say it appear one person was injured and looked over by BC Ambulance.

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 97 C as heavy snowfall is expected which will limit visibility.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution and be prepared for potential delays.