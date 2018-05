A late night crash briefly snarled traffic on a busy West Kelowna road.

A car and a jeep collided on Gellatly Road, just before Highway 97, at 9:25 p.m. according to a Capital News reader.

There were no injuries, they said, although both vehicles had to be towed.

Police, ambulance and two tow trucks were on the scene.

