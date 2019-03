An accident along Boucherie Road has caused the road to close

A crash in West Kelowna has caused a road closure Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, which occurred at around 1:30 p.m., happened at the Boucherie Road and Proserpine Road intersection.

Boucherie Road has closed as a result of the crash. Emergency crews are on scene.

More to come.

