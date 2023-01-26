Highway 97 near Peachland is closed in both directions. (DriveBC)

Crash closes Highway 97 in both directions near Peachland

It’s unclear when the highway will reopen

Highway 97 is closed in both directions near Peachland due to a two vehicle collision.

The incident reportedly took place at about 7 p.m., Wednesday (Jan. 25).

According to a witness, a vehicle collided with a semi-trailer near Drought Road.

A detour is available via Trepanier Bench Road for non-commercial traffic only. Highway 97C remains open.

It’s unclear when Highway 97 will reopen.

Check DriveBC for updates.

Highway 97 near Peachland is closed in both directions. (DriveBC)
