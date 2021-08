more to come

A collision involving two vehicles is stalling traffic Friday, Aug. 21, at 15th Street and Hwy. 6. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

A van and SUV collided and is blocking traffic on Highway 6 at 15th Street Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 3 p.m. Aug. 20.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services, police and BC Ambulance are on scene.

Eastbound highway traffic and southbound Middleton Way traffic is impeded near the 7-Eleven.

A witness said traffic is being redirected to 15th Street.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

More to come.

