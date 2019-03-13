Two vehicle crash causes traffic delays in West Kelowna

The morning traffic is being affected by a crash at Ross Road

Traffic is backed up along Highway 97 in West Kelowna this morning.

A rear-ender between two pick-up trucks is slowing traffic down near Ross Road in the southbound lane. The back end of one truck has a completely smashed back end, witnesses report from the scene.

Traffic is also backed up on the W.R. Bennett Bridge, according to DriveBC.

Traffic was backed up into West Kelowna till about 8:30 a.m.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.


