COVID forces 2 school classes in Revelstoke to self-isolate

For almost two weeks, Revelstoke has had zero COVID-19 cases

A new case of COVID-19 at Begbie View Elementary has forced two classes to self-isolate.

The Revelstoke school district sent a letter to parents on June 10 that a Grade 4 and Grade 3/4 class and four staff members was asked to self isolate for the next week.

Although there were no new cases in Revelstoke between May 28 to June 7 — which is the latest data provided by the province for this region — Superintendent Mike Hooker said the positive test is not unexpected.

In the letter, Hooker said Interior Health has already conducted contact tracing.

Schools in Revelstoke have had several exposures since the start of the pandemic, some of which have forced entire classes to self-isolate.

Hooker said the two classes are expected back at school by June 18.

Roughly 78 per cent of residents in Revelstoke above the age of 12, have been inoculated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

