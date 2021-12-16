Big White's Village Centre at 11:24 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. (Screen shot)

COVID concerns forces Big White to make changes

Starting Saturday, Dec. 18, the ticket office will be moved outdoors

Big White Ski Resort is making moves to keep people safe amid the pandemic and the growing concern of the Omicron variant.

Starting Saturday, Dec. 18, the ticket office will be moved outdoors.

The office will be located outside of the administration building, across from the Kids Centre.

“We have to adjust how people use the resort… Our goal is to keep you outdoors as long as possible,” says Michael J. Ballingall, Senior Vice President of Big White Ski Resort.

The move outdoors is to keep guests and staff safe from the long ticket lines that were keeping people crowded inside the Village Center Mall.

All in-person ticket transactions including signing waivers, getting photos taken and seasons pass pick-up will be dealt with outdoors. All other purchases can be facilitated online at the Big White Ski Resort e-store.

Additional COVID safety measures include a vaccine card requirement to sit inside at the Clocktower Coffee Co.

Purchases from Clocktower can still be made at the new outdoor coffee sales window.

Food will not be allowed to be consumed outside of designated seating areas in lodges.

New restrictions will limit foot traffic flow and there will be designated ‘in’ and ‘out’ doors implemented this Saturday. The Village Centre Mall entrance will be at the Altitude side doors.

Access to rentals, retail, ski school and public washrooms will not be affected.

Ballingall urges guests to wear masks whenever possible. Masks should be worn in the lodges, gondolas and lift lines to keep others safe.

READ MORE: Dix warns against non-essential travel as Omicron spreads; B.C. rapid testing strategy coming

READ MORE: B.C. alcohol consumption rates hit a 20-year peak in 2021

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

City of KelownaCOVID-19skiing

Previous story
B.C. senior home residents staying longer, care hours improving
Next story
Williams Lake man arrested near Kamloops in possession of stolen truck faces several charges

Just Posted

After nearly 25 years in operation, Armstrong’s Brown Derby Restaurant is closing forever as of Dec. 31 as the owners retire. (Jenna Churchill Photo)
Armstrong’s Brown Derby Cafe hanging up hat

RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and suffered severe injuries. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Air ambulance called to Vernon after pedestrian struck

Brett Bandy (from left), City of Vernon; Akbal Mund, Chair of Greater Vernon Advisory Committee; Mayor Victor Cumming; Harold Sellers, Ribbons of Green Trails Society and Brad Akerman, RDNO, are standing near the newly dedicated park space and trail connection for the Grey Canal Trail. (Contributed)
Land dedication ties in North Okanagan trail connection, new park

Laurinda Kalawarny’s Big White chalet. (Vrbo photo)
Big White rental owner ordered to repay guests who cancelled due to COVID