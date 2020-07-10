COVID-19: Vernon Towne Cinema back in action!

Movie lovers rejoice, the historic theatre has reopened with safety protocols in place

Vernon’s historic downtown movie theatre is ready for action as it reopened for business Friday.

The Vernon Towne Cinema announced it is reopening July 10 for limited shows amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As British Columbians continue to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Towne Cinema will follow suit by limiting its audience to no more than 50 patrons per viewing.

“We are asking that customers respect social distancing protocol and space themselves accordingly throughout the auditorium,” the Towne Cinema website reads.

Extra preventative measures are in place, including limiting payments to debit and credit only as pin pads are equipped with the tap feature.

Unfortunately for moviegoers, the concession will remain closed at least for a little while as the Towne Cinema looks to reopen it in the following weeks.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our patrons back to the Vernon Towne Cinema,” the website reads.

Meanwhile, the Galazy Cinema on Highway 6 remains closed for the time being, but owner Cineplex has already begun reopening some theatres across the province.

Kelowna’s Cineplex theatre at Orchard Plaza has since been reopened with limited showings.

