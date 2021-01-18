COVID-19 related deaths at Oliver, West Kelowna and Vernon senior care homes

Health officials are reporting four new COVID-19 related deaths after the weekend in the Interior Health region, all of which are connected to outbreaks at senior living facilities.

These new deaths bring the total to 50 since the pandemic started.

One additional death occurred at Sunnybank in Oliver, while another death occurred at Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna and two deaths were reported at Noric House in Vernon.

Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health explained how saddened the health authority was to report the deaths on Monday.

“ I offer our condolences to the families, caregivers and loved ones of these four people who all passed in long-term care. We are in our most challenging period of this pandemic but hope is on the horizon as we continue rolling out vaccines every day. Now is the time to stay focused on the precautions that limit the spread of this challenging virus.”

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has currently has 34 COVID-19 cases, involving 26 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases, involving 41 residents and five staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon currently has 47 cases, involving 26 residents and 21 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

As of Monday, there are 1,058 active cases in the health authority.

Across the province, there were 31 additional COVID-19-related deaths over the three days, and as of Monday, there were 343 coronavirus patients in hospital, 68 in critical care.

Coronavirus