The Loose Bay Campground in Oliver will on May 1 be home to seasonal migrant workers. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has taken responsibility for the campground after the Loose Bay Campground Society dissolved over the complexities of meeting the safety guidelines required by COVID-19. (Sean McIntosh / Black Press file photo)

COVID-19: RDOS implements precautions for migrant workers at South Okanagan campground

The Loose Bay Campground will begin hosting seasonal migrant workers May 1

The Loose Bay Campground, a seasonal facility catering to agricultural workers in Oliver, is scheduled to soon open for the summer, despite growing concerns over migrant workers and COVID-19.

The Loose Bay Campground Society, an agricultural industry group that managed the campground, recently voted to dissolve as a result of the complexities of meeting the safety guidelines required by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is has taken control of the campground.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 safety protocols which follow provincial health directives, are scheduled to be in place when the campground opens on May 1, said the regional district in a news release.

READ MORE: Businesses in South Okanagan town adapting, despite the odds

On April 28 the regional district facilitated a conference call with stakeholders including the former chair of the Loose Bay Campground Society, the BC Fruit Growers’ Association, the Town of Oliver, Interior Health, AgSafe BC, local elected officials, and staff from the RDOS and Oliver Emergency Operations Centres, to devise a plan on how to safely host campers.

Plans are now being finalized to ensure staff and campers at the Loose Bay Campground follow provincial health directives. Interior Health is providing guidance on the plans.

Measures at Loose Bay Campground will include:

  • Signage on site regarding COVID-19 protocols and compliance
  • Contractors and bylaw officials will be available to ensure compliance and provide information
  • Regular cleaning of campground washroom facilities as per provincial health directives
  • Kitchen and communal areas will be closed
  • No campfires will be allowed to ensure physical distancing; Campers will cook using propane or gas stoves
  • Measures for campers who require self-isolation or quarantine are still under discussion

The regional district says their staff will continue working with industry representatives, provincial health agencies and local elected officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Agricultural workers are a designated essential service and providing seasonal accommodations at Loose Bay Campground are an important part of ensuring they remain available for service, and stay safe,” reads a statement from the regional district.

READ MORE: Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Kelowna proposing tax hike slash to 2.05%
Next story
Stop calling 911 about new roundabout detour says Revelstoke RCMP

Just Posted

Kelowna distillery plans Sanitizer Saturday for BC SPCA

Forbidden Spirits is issuing 500 tickets for the event

Okanagan couple launches initiative to help small businesses during COVID-19

Susie and Bryan Gay want to help their fellow business owners

Westbank First Nation school wins $20,000 worth of new technology

Sənsisyustən House of Learning is one of 20 winning schools across Canada

Tiny Bundles program reopens at Central Okanagan Food Bank

The program is available through appointment only in Kelowna and West Kelowna

West Kelowna man arrested after waking occupants in late-night break-in

Residents of the house, who were home at the time, heard a voice and discovered an unknown man inside

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

Stop calling 911 about new roundabout detour says Revelstoke RCMP

The detour was put in place April 30 as the construction work begins

Newborn feral foal euthanized after fall

Incident on Kettle Valley Railway trail near Penticton occurred Sunday morning

COVID-19: RDOS implements precautions for migrant workers at South Okanagan campground

The Loose Bay Campground will begin hosting seasonal migrant workers May 1

Body found by individual on walk in Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP, B.C. Coroner’s Service investigating deceased elderly man

City of Kelowna proposing tax hike slash to 2.05%

The preliminary budget approved by council in December saw a tax increase of 4.15 per cent

Drug seizure nets four arrests by Kelowna RCMP at Playa del Sol resort

RCMP executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation

Man sentenced last year for dangerous driving in Keremeos now charged in Abbotsford

Gary Patrick Richard has been charged in relation to post office break-in and mail theft

Two arrested in airsoft gun incident at Vernon encampment

Witness reports man turned an airsoft gun on neighbour

Most Read