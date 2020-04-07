COVID-19: Kelowna MLA to host virtual town hall on physical, mental health

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick is hosting another virtual town hall — this time with a focus on mental and physical health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The panel is set for April 9 at 6:30 p.m. featuring Dr. Marjorie Docherty and Aaryn Secker MEd with the Canadian Mental Health Association.
The town hall provides an opportunity to ask questions anonymously of the panelists on any topic associated with physical or mental health.
Anyone wishing to ask questions can register now online at teamokanagan.com or submit them in advance at asknormletnick@gmail.com.
@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.