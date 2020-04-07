COVID-19: Kelowna MLA to host virtual town hall on physical, mental health

Norm Letnick will be hosting the town hall with doctors from the Canadian Mental Health Association

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA and Official Opposition Critic for Health Norm Letnick. (Contributed)

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick is hosting another virtual town hall — this time with a focus on mental and physical health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The panel is set for April 9 at 6:30 p.m. featuring Dr. Marjorie Docherty and Aaryn Secker MEd with the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The town hall provides an opportunity to ask questions anonymously of the panelists on any topic associated with physical or mental health.

Anyone wishing to ask questions can register now online at teamokanagan.com or submit them in advance at asknormletnick@gmail.com.

READ MORE: ‘Do not push the button’: Downtown Kelowna crossings go touchless amid COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: City of Kelowna defers property tax penalty, other city charges until September

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirus