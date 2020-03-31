COVID-19: Kelowna MLA Norm Letnick to host town hall with SD23 officials

The panel will feature SD23’s board chair Moyra Baxter and its superintendent Kevin Kaardal

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick is hosting another virtual town hall.

This time, with a focus on education.

Letnick and members of the public will be discussing education with SD23’s board chair Moyra Baxter and its superintendent Kevin Kaardal.

“All citizens are invited to join in, ask questions of our panelists, and get answers that we hope will help you and your families through these troubled times,” said Letnick.

Anyone wishing to participate can register now online at teamokanagan.com.

Last week, Letnick hosted a town hall with Interior Health officials.

