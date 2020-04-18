COVID-19: Kelowna Men’s rec-league soccer team donates funds to foodbank

The team is challenging other teams to do the same

As the cancellation of the soccer season looks likely, a Kelowna based men’s recreational soccer team made the decision to put their team funds to good use.

Rather than refunding the annual team fees back to the players, MindSmart United FC made a collective decision to donate a portion of their fees to the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

“This was actually a suggestion made by one of our players, Lloyd Pendleton”, said Dean Warner, manager of MindSmart. “We then put the idea to the rest of the team and everyone was on board. We knew we wouldn’t be starting the season in April, as planned, so we didn’t need all the money that had been collected. Lloyd suggested we use some of the team funds to support the Food Bank, and the team agreed.”

MindSmart ended up donating $750 to the food bank and is asking other recreational teams to do the same.

“We would like to challenge all the other rec teams in the Okanagan to put their team funds to good use, rather than refund it back to their players”, says Warner. “I realize that not all teams may have collected their team funds yet, but if you have, please consider taking the same action we did. Let’s turn something bad into something good. I know we would all rather be out in the fields or on the pitches, rather than begin stuck at home, but since we can’t, let’s help out those in need.”

