(File)

COVID-19: Kelowna Men’s rec-league soccer team donates funds to foodbank

The team is challenging other teams to do the same

As the cancellation of the soccer season looks likely, a Kelowna based men’s recreational soccer team made the decision to put their team funds to good use.

Rather than refunding the annual team fees back to the players, MindSmart United FC made a collective decision to donate a portion of their fees to the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

“This was actually a suggestion made by one of our players, Lloyd Pendleton”, said Dean Warner, manager of MindSmart. “We then put the idea to the rest of the team and everyone was on board. We knew we wouldn’t be starting the season in April, as planned, so we didn’t need all the money that had been collected. Lloyd suggested we use some of the team funds to support the Food Bank, and the team agreed.”

MindSmart ended up donating $750 to the food bank and is asking other recreational teams to do the same.

“We would like to challenge all the other rec teams in the Okanagan to put their team funds to good use, rather than refund it back to their players”, says Warner. “I realize that not all teams may have collected their team funds yet, but if you have, please consider taking the same action we did. Let’s turn something bad into something good. I know we would all rather be out in the fields or on the pitches, rather than begin stuck at home, but since we can’t, let’s help out those in need.”

READ MORE: Kelowna couple back home after being stranded in Holland America cruise

READ MORE: Central Okanagan School District student council challenges classmates

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Okanagan corrections inmate claims lack of sanitation, education during COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Kelowna couple back home after being stranded in Holland America cruise

Just Posted

Lack of concern about COVID-19 observed in Summerland

Emergency workers, staff and council urge public to follow provincial directives

Former Okanagan corrections inmate claims lack of sanitation, education during COVID-19 pandemic

Kimberley Daley says she is speaking out for those still incarcerated at the OCC

Okanagan College offers free professional development courses during pandemic

Free courses, webinars and panels are available

COVID-19: City of Kelowna automates more crosswalks across downtown, Pandosy areas

Crosswalks selected for automation include those with higher pedestrian traffic

Hikers asked to avoid northern Mt. Boucherie as wildfire prevention work begins

Hikers are encouraged to stay on the primary, southbound trail through the park

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days

Confirmation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump insinuated restrictiosn could soon be eased

B.C. human rights observers concerned by spike in family violence amid COVID-19

B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender says she is deeply concerned

Hidden death toll: Doctors say people dying as they avoid ERs due to COVID fears

A pandemic doesn’t stop heart attacks, strokes, serious falls and seizures, says Dr. Alan Drummond

Higher-than-normal snowpacks mean parts of B.C. at risk of flooding

Two days of intense rain in May that year caused the worst flooding seen in 70 years

Trans Mountain pipeline work proceeds with COVID-19 restrictions

25 km of pipe laid in Alberta, Burnaby tank farm expanding

Lack of concern about COVID-19 observed in Summerland

Emergency workers, staff and council urge public to follow provincial directives

B.C. records 43 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

That brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the province to 575

Most Read