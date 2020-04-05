Canadian Mental Health Association staff and volunteers are experiencing increased Crisis Line calls with COVID-related concerns. (CMHA photo)

COVID-19: Interior Crisis Line calls increase

Calls directly related to pandemic up 25 per cent over final two weeks of March

Phone calls to the Vernon site of the Interior Crisis Line Netword have increased substantially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calls jumped 20 per cent after the pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization and, over the last two weeks of March, 25 per cent of calls were directly related to COVID-19.

“It is reassuring that people are reaching out to us,” said Julia Payson, executive director for Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Vernon and District Branch. “It shows our efforts at fighting mental health stigma are working as people feel more comfortable reaching out to talk about their mental health. It also shows the immense need for mental health support in our community.”

With the COVID-19 crisis, CMHA expects calls to increase further.

On March 18, the Vernon Crisis Line began tracking COVID-related calls, and now receives calls every day from community members needing emotional support, and information and resources associated with concerns about the virus.

“Social distancing has taken its toll on many, and we will be here for our community through this difficult time,” said Payson. “In addition to the stress of the current health crisis, people’s normal coping mechanisms have been interrupted. It’s critical right now that we continue to connect with each other, even while maintaining physical distance. We can be apart together.”

The Vernon Crisis Line has responded to increased calls over the past three years, and between April 2019 and March 2020, answered more than 7,600 calls.

The Crisis Line continues to operate 24/7 with professionally trained, compassionate volunteers and supportive staff. The most recent training was completed using virtual meetings to maintain physical distance while ensuring there were more people available to answer calls.

READ MORE: CMAH adds texting to crisis line

“We want our community members to know they are not alone. Our Crisis Line team is amazingly dedicated, continuing to show up shift after shift and keeping positive in the midst of this global pandemic,” said Payson.

“Just six weeks ago we had an opportunity to honour one of our Crisis Line volunteers who has been with us for five years. He has taken more than 1,000 calls and volunteered more than 1,300 hours of his time to helping others in the community with their mental health concerns.”

As a network, all five sites of the Interior Crisis Line Network answered 23,291 calls in the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

The Crisis Line is not only for those in crisis, and responders are ready and able to answer anyone who needs additional mental health support. The line can be accessed 24/7 by calling 1-888-353-CARE (2273) or by chatting online Thursday-Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through the chat link at http://www.interiorcrisisline.com/.

The next Crisis Line training session takes place online July 13 to 17. Please contact support@cmhavernon.ca to apply or visit https://cmhavernon.ca/programs-and-services/crisis-line/crisis-line-volunteer-application/.

CMHA Vernon has set up a webpage noting changes to its services along with resources and tips for mental health and wellness at www.cmhavernon.ca/COVID-19-help/.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s like ghost towns:’ Canada’s border communities adapt to COVID-19 changes
Next story
‘An extra $220 every 90 days’: B.C. patients pay more dispensing fees due to prescription limits

Just Posted

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

Lake Country Food Bank welcomes wheelbarrow load of donations

Rotary Club presents symbolic cheque for the $24,600 raised since August 2018

WATCH: North Okanagan seniors stay fit in self-isolation

Residents have taken to their balconies to follow along in exercise class

‘An extra $220 every 90 days’: B.C. patients pay more dispensing fees due to prescription limits

Kelowna woman says it’s outrageous to charge for refills every 30 days

KGH Foundation establishes COVID-19 response fund to support frontline workers

Doctors, nurses and staff have been challenged to pivot operations to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

COVID-19: North Okanagan spring leagues wiped out

Ladies softball, indoor and beach volleyball leagues shut down over pandemic

COVID-19: Interior Crisis Line calls increase

Calls directly related to pandemic up 25 per cent over final two weeks of March

Land once belonged to Grand Chief Nicola

Summerland was once known as Nicola Prairie

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Take this test and find out how well you know Canada’s most popular winter sport

Researchers look at humidity as a weapon in the fight against airborne viruses

Regular hand washing, physical distancing and PPE for health care workers remains best line of defense

Visitor to Kamloops army club tests positive for COVID-19: Interior Health

The individual visited Anavets 290 Army and Navy Club between March 13 and March 17

Most Read