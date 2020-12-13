Five more Central Okanagan schools have noted COVID-19 exposures. (File)

Five more Central Okanagan schools have noted COVID-19 exposures. (File)

COVID-19 exposures noted at five more Central Okanagan schools

Two schools in Kelowna; two in West Kelowna; one in Oyama

Interior Health confirmed COVID-19 exposures at five more Central Okanagan schools on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Mar Jok Elementary, Oyama Traditional School, Canyon Falls Middle, Mount Boucherie Secondary and Okanagan Mission Secondary have all noted cases of the virus within their respective school communities.

The affected individuals are self-isolating at home with support from public health teams. Interior Health will reach out to those who have been potentially exposed to a confirmed case through contact tracing.

READ MORE: Upward trend in Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases: BC CDC data

This follows three school exposures noted on Friday at École Élementaire Casorso Elementary, South Kelowna Elementary, and Hudson Road Elementary.

On Thursday (Dec. 10), exposures at two Kelowna schools were reported. The day before, (Dec. 9), exposures were reported at four schools, three of which were in West Kelowna.

A full list of COVID-19 exposures in Interior Health schools is available here.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna, Kamloops only Interior B.C. cities with freezer space to store COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Five more Central Okanagan schools have noted COVID-19 exposures. (File)
COVID-19 exposures noted at five more Central Okanagan schools

Two schools in Kelowna; two in West Kelowna; one in Oyama

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
Kelowna, Kamloops only Interior B.C. cities with freezer space to store COVID-19 vaccine

‘As the other vaccines come, hopefully, it will be a little bit easier and logistically less complicated to get it out to the remote communities’

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

Residents at Vernon’s Canterbury Court enjoyed a new outdoor, holiday-themed space where they could safely socialize within their residential bubble amid the pandemic Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Seniors at Vernon’s Canterbury Court enjoy safe outdoor socialization

Residence invested $20K to create holiday-themed outdoor setup while maintaining its COVID bubble

A proposed development would see two four-storey apartment buildings erected on Adair Street in Armstrong, next to the Nor-Val Arena. Council will consider bylaws for first and second reading Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Google Maps)
Two apartment buildings proposed to provide affordable housing in Armstrong

Up to 80 affordable housing units could pass first and second reading by council Monday, Dec. 14

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Saturday, Dec. 19 is “Look For an Evergreen Day.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Look For an Evergreen Day, Day of Reconciliation, and Monkey Day are all coming up this week

These two gas outlets on 25th Avenue are among at least three in Vernon selling regular gas for $0.97.9 cents/litre, the cheapest prices in the province. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan still home to cheapest gas prices

Nine of the top 10 lowest gas prices in province, according to gasbuddy.com, in Okanagan-Shuswap

RCMP were in attendance at a rally downtown Kelowna Dec. 12 which protested COVID-19 restrictions. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
COVID-19: Kelowna Mounties issue ticket to organizer of anti-restriction rally

RCMP encourage everyone to comply with provincial health orders ‘so enforcement not needed’

Penticton Superstore
Second case of COVID-19 at Penticton Superstore

A staff member at the Kelowna store also tested positive

Loblaw Companies Ltd. has confirmed one of their Kelowna Superstore employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
Kelowna Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

Loblaw Companies Ltd. announced the exposure Saturday, Dec. 12

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Anti-mask protesters blocked traffic downtown Kelowna today. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Large anti-mask protest blocks downtown Kelowna traffic

Anti-mask and anti-government protesters, in the hundreds, gathered downtown Saturday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. (Facebook)
Two months later, family, friends of missing Manning Park hiker continue to search

Jordan Naterer’s mother believes 25-year-old will be found alive

Most Read