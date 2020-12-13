COVID-19 exposures noted at five more Central Okanagan schools

Two schools in Kelowna; two in West Kelowna; one in Oyama

Interior Health confirmed COVID-19 exposures at five more Central Okanagan schools on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Mar Jok Elementary, Oyama Traditional School, Canyon Falls Middle, Mount Boucherie Secondary and Okanagan Mission Secondary have all noted cases of the virus within their respective school communities.

The affected individuals are self-isolating at home with support from public health teams. Interior Health will reach out to those who have been potentially exposed to a confirmed case through contact tracing.

This follows three school exposures noted on Friday at École Élementaire Casorso Elementary, South Kelowna Elementary, and Hudson Road Elementary.

On Thursday (Dec. 10), exposures at two Kelowna schools were reported. The day before, (Dec. 9), exposures were reported at four schools, three of which were in West Kelowna.

