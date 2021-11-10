COVID-19 exposures at 8 Vernon, Lumby schools

3 Enderby classes are self-isolating, 2 Armstrong schools exposed

A public meeting about Enderby schools will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at M.V. Beattie Elementary. (photo submitted)

There are now eight schools in the Vernon area with COVID-19 exposures.

Another two in Armstrong and one in Enderby.

Students from three classes at M.V. Beattie Elementary are self-isolating, under the direction of Interior Health. They can return to school Monday, Nov. 15.

Armstrong’s Len Wood Middle School and Highland Park Elementary have had exposures.

Lumby’s J.W. Inglis Elementary and Charles Bloom Secondary are listed with exposures, as well as Coldstream, Mission Hill and Harwood elementary schools and Vernon and Clarence Fulton Secondary.

Vernon’s Christian School also remains closed due to an outbreak.

“When there is an exposure, Interior Health will directly notify confirmed close contacts of the positive case with further instructions, including if they should self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms of illness,” the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District said. “If you are contacted by Interior Health, or receive a self-isolation/self-monitor letter, it is imperative that you follow their direction carefully. The most important thing for students and families to remember is that students who have any symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and get tested.”

