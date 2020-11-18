Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary School in West Kelowna. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media)

Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary School in West Kelowna. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media)

Update: COVID-19 exposures at four Central Okanagan schools

KLO, OKM, Casorso, MBSS confirm cases of COVID-19

Update: 6:30 p.m.

Central Okanagan Public Schools has confirmed another case of COVID-19 within one of their school communities.

A member of the École KLO Middle School (KLO) community has tested positive for the virus.

According to the school district, they are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

Update, 4:40 p.m.

Central Okanagan Public Schools has announced several other COVID-19 cases in local school communities.

An undisclosed number of Mount Boucherie Secondary School ‘members’ have tested positive for the virus.

Also, a single case has been confirmed at École Élémentaire Casorso Elementary School.

Additionally, a single case has been confirmed at Okanagan Mission Secondary.

All members of the school communities are self-isolating a home, with support from local public health teams.

Interior Health will follow up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case.

Original:

Interior Health has listed a COVID-19 exposure event West Kelowna’s Mount Boucherie Secondary school.

The health authority states the potential exposure occurred on Nov. 9 and 10.

It is not known how many cases of the virus were noted, nor whether the infected person is a student, staff member, teacher or another part of the school community.

This follows several other exposure events in the Central Okanagan over the past few weeks.

View a timeline of all of those exposures below:

READ MORE: COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

Most Read