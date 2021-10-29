FILE - In this Thursday, March 11, 2021 file photo, desks are arranged in a classroom at an elementary school in Nesquehoning, Pa. In the fall of 2021, vaccinated teachers and students should no longer wear masks inside school buildings and no one need bother with them outside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, July 9, 2021, in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

COVID-19 exposure at Armstrong elementary school

Highland Park listed by Interior Health with potential exposure

Armstrong’s Highland Park Elementary is the latest with a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Interior Health lists the exposure as taking place Oct. 25.

