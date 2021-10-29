COVID-19 exposure at Armstrong elementary school

Armstrong’s Highland Park Elementary is the latest with a potential COVID-19 exposure.
Interior Health lists the exposure as taking place Oct. 25.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Highland Park listed by Interior Health with potential exposure
Armstrong’s Highland Park Elementary is the latest with a potential COVID-19 exposure.
Interior Health lists the exposure as taking place Oct. 25.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.