View from halfway up Knox Mountain Park drive. (File)

COVID-19 concerns prompt over 200 complaints to Kelowna bylaw

Bylaw has received over 200 complaints since provincial orders allowed its officers to support enforcement

Kelowna bylaw officers have been busy over the past two weeks responding to complaints about people not following the advice of the provincial health officer.

Bylaw has fielded more than 200 calls since March 30, when it began implementing orders from Dr. Bonnie Henry allowing its officers to support enforcement of business closures and gatherings.

Lance Kayfish the city’s risk manager said those complaints have ranged from people gathering on their driveways and in parks to complaints about driving ranges and other businesses still being open.

“But the majority of them, 126 as of my last count, have been about people, not social distancing,” said Kayfish.

Kayfish said officers are finding there is some confusion between the orders given by Dr. Henry and her advice. He said the closures of certain businesses, such as hairdressers and bars, is an order while maintaining a two-metre distance is not.

“We’re educating people about those differences but at the same time making it very clear in all of our communications and interactions we’re strongly supporting the recommendations of the provincial health officer that people do maintain social distancing,” said Kayfish.

In parks and other areas, people tend to flock to as the weather gets warmer, bylaw officers are patrolling and educating people about physical distancing.

“The majority of people are already complying, but they’ve talked to a few people playing tennis or not keeping their distance,” said the city’s communications manager Tom Wilson.

“There’s no plan currently to close parks.”

While bylaw officers cannot issue fines based on Henry’s orders, they can give formal warnings.

In the event of ongoing noncompliance, bylaw has been directed to contact Interior Health.

READ MORE: Kelowna distillery to retry sanitizer giveaway after RCMP shutdown

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Indo-Canadian community applauds frontline workers

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of KelownaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FortisBC plans for upgrade in Okanagan Valley
Next story
Hackers steal undisclosed sum of money from South Okanagan church

Just Posted

Average Kelowna rent up slightly despite pandemic

Average one-bedroom apartment in Kelowna will cost $1,420 monthly, up 1.4 per cent from last month

Kelowna toddler battling for her life, diagnosed with rare inflammatory disorder

Abigail Lyons, 2, was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, fighting for life in BC Children’s Hospital

COVID-19 concerns prompt over 200 complaints to Kelowna bylaw

Bylaw has received over 200 complaints since provincial orders allowed its officers to support enforcement

Garage fire at Ellison home in Kelowna

The incident occurred at 10:52 a.m. on April 15

PHOTOS: Kelowna’s Indo-Canadian community applauds frontline workers

The Sikh community was out in droves — at a safe distance — to support health workers at Kelowna General Hospital

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

Driver snuffs out small garbage truck fire in Okanagan

No injuries in minor blaze in District of Coldstream

Business at Princeton-area cannabis store grows during pandemic

While many businesses are closed and others are struggling through the COVID-19… Continue reading

Alberta teen recounts brush with death from COVID-19

Matt Greenshields’s story a warning to others to take pandemic seriously

Hackers steal undisclosed sum of money from South Okanagan church

RCMP are asking that the public remain vigilant online and watch for scams

Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

FortisBC plans for upgrade in Okanagan Valley

Upgrade near Penticton would enhance present supply and prepare for future needs

ZZ Top reschedules Okanagan show for 2021

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band moves Penticton tour date to April 2021 due to coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing

Ontario and Quebec have seen the majority of fatalities

Most Read