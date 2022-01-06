COVID-19 cases skyrocket in South Okanagan Similkameen

Penticton saw 155 cases alone to end 2021

The COVID-19 case map for Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. (BC CDC)

The South Okanagan Similkameen saw almost 250 cases of COVID-19 to end 2021.

Over the week of Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, there were 248 cases reported, compared to just 42 the week before.

Penticton saw the largest spike in cases, growing from 26 reported over Dec. 19 to 25, up to 155 over the most recent week of data available from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

By Dec. 31, close to half of all cases in the Interior Health area were from the Omicron variant.

In the Similkameen Valley, cases shot up in Princeton by an entire magnitude, rising from a single case over Dec. 19 to 25, up to 20 cases over the most recent week.

Keremeos also rose from three cases up to 10 over the same week.

Both Summerland and the Southern Okanagan local health areas recorded six cases over Dec. 19 to 25. Over the week of Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, Summerland’s cases swelled to 41 and the Southern Okanagan recorded 22 new cases.

That is the highest number of cases recorded to date in Summerland.

