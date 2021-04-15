COVID-19 cases rise in North Okanagan-Shuswap with Vernon leading increase

Revelstoke alone in high category by population although case number dropped slightly

Weekly COVID-19 cases in the North Okanagan-Shuswap saw increases for the Vernon and Salmon Arm health areas during the week of April 4 to 10. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)

In the North Okanagan-Shuswap, Vernon and Salmon Arm health areas both saw a rise in new weekly COVID-19 cases from April 4 to 10, with Vernon showing a more substantial increase.

In the most recent weekly period released by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), Vernon’s new cases reported rose 70 per cent from 33 to 56.

Salmon Arm’s rose just 18 per cent from 11 to 13 new cases.

Still listed in the high average daily rate per capita, Revelstoke saw a slight decrease during April 4 to 10 from 25 new cases to 21.

The Enderby health area followed suit, falling from peak rates for its population back to the valleys, going from 11 cases during the previous week back down to two cases from April 4 to 10.

Armstrong’s number of cases rose from four to six.

The Salmon Arm numbers include Sicamous, Malakwa, Sorrento, Tappen and Falkland, while Vernon’s encompass Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville. The Enderby health area includes Grindrod, Mara and Kingfisher, while Armstrong’s includes Spallumcheen.

Kamloops’ new cases, which have been going up and down over the past month, doubled from 48 the previous week to 96 new cases from April 4 to 10.

Cases in the Central Okanagan, which includes Kelowna, continued to rise, with new cases totalling 288 from April 4 to 10 in contrast to 214 the week previous.

Maps and data can be found at the BCCDC website at http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data.

Read more: Shuswap Middle School parents notified of potential COVID-19 exposure

Read more: B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 1,168 Wednesday, nearly 400 in hospital

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSalmon ArmVernon