COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

The infected individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams

Interior Health has confirmed a member of the Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is now self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remain our highest priority,” said Kevin Kardaal, superintendent of schools, Central Okanagan Public Schools.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

Central Okanagan Public Schools is currently working with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication to the KSS community.

This comes after Interior Health is reported 18 new COVID-19 cases since Monday for the region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,106 in Interior Health since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 193 cases active and in isolation.

Two people are in hospital with another in ICU.

READ MORE: 18 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

READ MORE: West Kelowna business helping community through trying times

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Donald Trump on Elections Canada’s disavowal of voting machines: ‘THIS SAYS IT ALL’
Next story
PM says military could help distribute COVID-19 vaccine, but Canada not there yet

Just Posted

George Lezard, 48, was last seen in Vernon Nov. 15, 2020. Police are seeking help in locating the Vernon man and are concerned for his well-being. (RCMP photo)
Police seek help finding missing Vernon man

George Ryan Lezard, 48, was last seen in Vernon on Sunday, Nov. 15.

KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence concept render. (Contributed)
Kelowna council approves plane-shaped aviation museum

The 60,000-square-foot facility will feature two hangars for heritage aircraft displays

School District 23 (SD23) is confident they are doing everything they can do to reduce the number of COVID-19 transmissions within their schools. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
‘Schools are safe’: SD23 doing everything it can to curb virus

SD23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal stressed schools are safe

Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Rapid transit could be on the horizon for the Central Okanagan

By 2040, the report suggests only certain areas of Kelowna would be dense enough to support rapid transit

(Youtube)
Kelowna filmmaker’s short film goes international

Zachary Mulla’s ‘Crazed Conveyance’ airs at Scotland’s Breakout Film Festival on Dec. 30

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

Residents of Canadian Lakeview Estates have been without water for more than 24 hours while they wait for a watermain break to be fixed. (Google Maps image)
Water being restored for North Okanagan neighbourhood

Pipe break leaves Canadian Lakeview Estates residents dry for 24 hours

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

Dane Stanway. (IHIT)
‘I want my son back’: B.C. mother pleads for information on man missing since 2016

Dane Stanway has been missing since spring 2016

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo by Tom Zytaruk)
Mother accused in Langley child-murder trial collapses in court

There are concerns KerryAnn Lewis may not be fit to stand trial

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read