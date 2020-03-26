COVID-19 case confimed at Save-On in Kamloops

Interior Health (IH) has identified a case of COVID-19 at the Save-On-Foods pharmacy

Interior Health is informing the public that a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Kamloops.

The case was identified at the Save-On-Foods pharmacy in the Columbia Place Shopping Centre in Sahali.

As an additional precaution, Interior Health is asking those who visited this pharmacy on March 10, 13, 14, or from March 16 to 21 to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the time of their visit.

Public Health routinely follows up with confirmed cases and close contacts directly to advise on self-isolation.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include the following:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

As long as customers who visited the pharmacy remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, they can return to their routine activities 14 days after the date of their visit.

If customers develop respiratory symptoms they are being told the need to self-isolate at home for a minimum of 10 days from the time their symptoms develop and until symptoms resolve.

Individuals who develop symptoms, particularly those who are older or have underlying health conditions, should call 811 or their health-care provider if they have concerns or questions about your health. See the BCCDC guide to self-isolation if you have respiratory symptoms.

