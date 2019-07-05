Court date set for Kelowna Dark Web drug bust couple

A Kelowna man and woman who face multiple charges of trafficking, importing /exporting of a controlled substance and firearm-related offences had their lawyers appear on their behalf in B.C. Provincial Court, Friday.

Cassie Bonthoux, 31, and James Nelson, 37, are facing eight separate charges, after seven other original charges were dropped, in relation to the trafficking of carfentanil and fentanyl through the Dark Web.

After an undercover operation was orchestrated and a search warrant of both the accused home and business yielded close to 100 grams of carfentanil, the two were charged between Aug. 31, 2016, to Aug. 9, 2017.

The Crown confirmed there will be four police witnesses who will appear on the stand during the trial.

According to the Crown, Nelson has not been responding to calls and if they cannot get a hold of him by July 10, the Crown will be forced to hold him in breach of recognizance in court.

Nelson’s defence lawyer explained he didn’t think his client is deliberately ignoring the Crown but said he will speak to his client about the allegations.

The preliminary inquiry date is set for July 17.

