Country singer brings sports and music together for fundraiser

A new event is coming to the South Okanagan, mixing sports and music to create a special fundraising weekend.

“This event brings together a few of my favourite things. Country music, hockey, golf, and community support. I’m really looking forward to watching this event unfold in one of Canada’s most spectacular settings,” said Gord Bamford, whose Gord Bamford Foundation is presenting the event.

Hosted by Bamford and Kevin Primeau, the first Pics and Sticks charity event on May 15 and 16, 2019 gives people the chance to play alongside NHL alumni like Glenn Anderson, Chris Joseph, Marty McSorley, Ron Lowe and country music stars like Bamford, Dallas Smith, Aaron Pritchett and Chad Brownlee.

In partnership with the South Okanagan Youth Foundation, the event will give back to local and B.C. charities, including Children’s Miracle Network, Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C., Basic for Babies, and the area’s minor hockey associations.

The weekend is a mix of sport and music with a charity hockey game at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, an 18 hole golf tournament at the Nk’Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course in Oliver and a banquet and concert at the Spirit Ridge Resort in Osoyoos.

Minor hockey teams from Osoyoos to West Kelowna will benefit as they help sell tickets for the event earning them $6 per ticket for their respective hockey team. Local businesses have stepped up to be retail outlets for the teams to sell their tickets out of. Currently, you can purchase your tickets from these local participating minor hockey teams, their adopted outlets, online, or directly from the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.

To see the complete list of sponsors, participating hockey teams and local businesses, as well as sponsorship opportunities that are still available visit the Gord Bamford Foundation online.