Salmon Arm’s Marine Park marina, used for moorage, boat rentals and by young anglers in the annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby, is to be replaced this spring. (File photo)

Council waives review of demolition permit for Salmon Arm wharf marina

City wharf’s heritage register status triggers process, interest from province

A demolition permit application for Salmon Arm’s wharf and marina rehabilitation project triggered interest from the province for the city’s historic landmark.

At its regular meeting of Monday, Feb. 22, city council voted to waive the required review of a demolition permit application for the project and not issue an order to put the proposed work on hold for a 30-day period.

Staff explained to council that the rehabilitation project has nothing to do with the wharf itself, but with the marina beneath. However, the wharf and marine park are on the city’s heritage register, and properties on the register are tied to a process that is triggered when a demolition permit application is made.

“The province has advised that because the wharf and marina are in the heritage register, the province would like to hear from council and basically know there’s no issue with the project in terms of the heritage register status,” commented city development services director Kevin Pearson.

The project involves replacing the existing marina infrastructure with something of a similar footprint involving the use of fewer piles (15 from 24), and slip resistant PVC grating that allows light to pass through – a design intended and required for environmental protection. According to a report from staff, the total project is estimated to cost $850,000. Council awarded the first phase of the project, at $650,735 plus tax, to Landmark Solutions Ltd. of Salmon Arm, and will involve the docks farthest to the north at the marina.

Salmon Arm

