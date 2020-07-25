Cougar spotted wandering Lake Country neighbourhood

The cougar was seen Thursday night

A Lake Country woman is warning neighbours of a cougar in the Hare Road area.

The cat was caught on Michelle Hendry’s security camera Thursday (July 23) night.

She estimates the cougar was about three feet tall.

Hendry took to Facebook to warn Lake Country residents to be extra vigilant with small children and pets, with a cougar in the area.

If you have a wildlife sighting to report, contact the Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP), a program developed by WildSafeBC to enable the public to view reports of wildlife in B.C.

All wildfire conflicts should be directed to the BC Conservation Officer Service RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

