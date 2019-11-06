Cougar spotted near West Kelowna elementary school

The cougar was spotted in Rose Valley park near the elementary school

A West Kelowna resident is warning others after spotting a cougar in Rose Valley Park, on Wednesday.

@KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/TJ0FSd2rgj — Daniel Taylor (@DanTaylorKCN) November 6, 2019

According to a Facebook post made by a West Kelowna resident in a Rose Valley Community group, the cougar was spotted about 11:30 a.m, near Rose Valley Elementary School.

Concerned parents have indicated on the Facebook post that the school, as well as the BC Conservation, has been notified.

Since the original post others have taken to social media, claiming they too have seen the cat.

“We saw it walking from our kitchen window,” read one comment. “It was funny because three people walked right by it and didn’t even notice.”

According to WildSafe BC, if you do encounter a cougar try and remain calm, make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the animal in view.

If a cougar shows aggression or begins following you, keep eye contact, yell and make loud noises.

The BC Conservation Office Service asks that any wildlife encounters be reported the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

