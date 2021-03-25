A resident watches television at CHSLD Rose-de-Lima seniors residence Friday, March 12, 2021 in Laval, Quebec. Almost all of the residents in Quebec senior residences have received at least their first Covid-19 vaccination shot.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A resident watches television at CHSLD Rose-de-Lima seniors residence Friday, March 12, 2021 in Laval, Quebec. Almost all of the residents in Quebec senior residences have received at least their first Covid-19 vaccination shot.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Cost of elder care expected to double by 2031 as baby boomers turn 75: CMA study

The report estimates that 606,000 patients will seek long-term care in 2031, up from 380,000 in 2019

A new study commissioned by the Canadian Medical Association predicts the cost of elder care will nearly double by 2031, going from $30 billion per year to close to $60 billion.

The report notes that the added strain on the system is expected as baby boomers — the oldest of whom turn 75 this year — move into age groups associated with higher care needs.

The report estimates that 606,000 patients will seek long-term care in 2031, up from 380,000 in 2019.

The demand for home care will also increase to roughly 1.8 million patients, the CMA says, up from nearly 1.2 million. The increase is projected to cost $490.6 billion over the next 10 years.

CMA president Dr. Ann Collins says the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed “major cracks in seniors’ care,” adding that improvements beyond “tinkering around the edges” are needed.

The study highlights potential solutions that could lower the cost of services, noting a downward trend in the use of long-term care by seniors.

The CMA says 37,000 Canadians could be diverted from long-term care by 2031 if that trend is sustained by making better use of home care. The move would result in an estimated savings of $794 million per year.

The doctors’ group says it is using its report to press the federal government for new demographic-based annual funding to the provinces and territories to support improving elder care, as well as a pan-Canadian plan to improve elder care in Canada.

“It is not hard to imagine what awaits (seniors) in the next decade with no plan in place to address a growing demand for care along with changing expectations for aging at home,” Collins said in a release.

ALSO READ: COVID hospitalization costs $23,000 per stay, four times as much as average: CIHI

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

HealthcareSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Armstrong seeks data info before moving on speed limits
Next story
Hard-hit hospitality companies help with B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccinations

Just Posted

Only a few RCMP vehicles could be seen on the Sagmoen property on Nov. 8, 2017, just before police announced they were leaving the farm but not ending their investigation. (File photo)
Sagmoen cop assault matter postponed again

North Okanagan man to enter plea April 8

One comprehensive report about the potential to lower speed limits throughout the City of Armstrong is in, and another has been requested of staff containing data from radar units and speed reader boards. The city has been inundated with requests to do something about speeding drivers, particularly in school zones, after several near misses involving student pedestrians this winter. (Morning Star - file photo)
City of Armstrong seeks data info before moving on speed limits

Comprehensive report gives pros and cons to lower limits to 40 km/h throughout the city; second report requested

Lake Country columnist Jim Taylor provides other options to the Lord’s Prayer. (Contributed)
Taylor: Three alternative prayers

Lake Country columnist provides other options to the Lord’s Prayer

In the final leg of this pandemic race, as we await vaccinations, it’s a good time to reflect on the maybe not-so-obvious silver lining of the COVID-19 crisis. (Francisco Seco/AP photo )
COLUMN: Yes, there’s a silver lining to the pandemic

At the risk of drawing ire, it’s a good time to consider an important lesson from COVID-19

A CVS pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior, two additional cases tied to Kelowna outbreak

A total of 343 cases remain active

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Premier John Horgan says B.C. is looking to follow Saskatchewan’s lead in amending labour codes to allow employees’ time off to get a COVID-19 vaccine. (Government of B.C.)
B.C. considering paid time off for workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

Premier John Horgan said the province is looking to follow in Saskatchewan’s footsteps

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The concrete along the lakeshore path in Summerland sustained damage and erosion from flooding in 2017 and 2018. Since that time, the damage to a portion of the lakeshore pathway has become worse. The municipality will repair the damage. (Summerland Review file photo)
Damaged lakefront path in Summerland will be repaired

Flooding in 2017 and 2018 resulted in erosion and concrete damage to popular pathway

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A shot of the sunset from Ambrosia’s second floor. (Sarah Martin - LSCSS Photo)
Affordable housing complex rising up to second-storey in Similkameen community

Ambrosia will see the village of Keremeos’ first elevator

Salmon Arm firefighter Steve St. Denis, who looks after fire prevention for the fire department, led the plan to provide fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide/smoke detectors to people who are living rough in the community. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
People living rough in Salmon Arm to receive fire extinguishers, smoke detectors

Fire department, social service agencies want to keep people and property safe after fires in camps

Some of the views that will be visible from two newly proposed suspension bridges, such as the one above at Hospital Creek. (File photo)
Golden to soon be home to tallest suspension bridge in Canada

Sitting at 130 m and 80 m, they’ll be amongst the tallest in the country

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
‘Busy summer’ in the cards for the city: Tourism Kelowna

Tourism Kelowna said tourists may not stay in the city, however

Most Read