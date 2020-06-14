COSAR rescues injured hiker from Divide Lake

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue helped an injured hiker return to safety from Divide Lake in Kelowna on Friday night.
COSAR was called out last night just before 10pm to rescue an injured hiker at Divide Lake. The subject and their party were located and brought down by COSAR members via UTV and ATVs. The subject was handed off to BC Ambulance at the trailhead. The subject and their party were well prepared and did a great job of handling the situation prior to COSAR members arriving in scene. #bcsar #kelowna #cosar
Just before 10 p.m. on June 12, an injured hiker and their party were located at Divide Lake and brought down by COSAR members by way of ATVs and UTVs.
The injured hiker was then taken to hospital at the trailhead.
“The subject and their party were well prepared and did a great job of handling the situation prior to COSAR members arriving in the scene,” said COSAR on Instagram.
