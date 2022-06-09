COSAR rescue on the Kelowna Myra Canyon trestle trails

A senior with serious injuries was rescued from Myra Canyon

Just after noon on June 8, the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team(COSAR) were called to rescue an injured cyclist.

BC Ambulance required assistance accessing the back-country incident. COSAR helped to stabilize, and transport an elderly woman off the Myra Canyon Trestles rail trail.

The subject had been bicycling the trail with a friend when she hit a rut, causing her to lose control of the bicycle, and fall on her left side.

It was reported that the subject was not able to move, in shock, but vitals were stable.

COSAR responded with eight members.

Members of the eBike team reached subject in between trestle 7 and 8 where they assessed, and stabilized her.

She suffered numerous upper body injures and suspected internal injuries.

