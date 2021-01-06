COSAR finds person in medical distress near Fintry

Typically, the Fintry area would be served by Vernon SAR but the team was occupied with another search

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) helped out their Vernon counterparts on Tuesday evening, locating a subject in medical distress in the Fintry area.

COSAR responded with 18 members and a search boat. Ground crews located the subject around midnight and brought them to an ambulance.

Typically, the Fintry area would be served by Vernon SAR, however, they were already engaged in searching for a missing snowmobiler near Mara Lake. That search also concluded successfully.

This is the second call-out of the year for COSAR, after a record 2020 that saw teams called out 81 times.

COSAR reminds backcountry users to always check avalanche conditions before leaving, leave a trip plan with a friend and bring the “ten essentials.” For more info, go to adventuresmart.ca.

