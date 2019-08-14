VIDEO: Corvette stuck beneath semi-truck in downtown Kelowna

The lane has been re-opened and traffic is moving again

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

The intersection at Pandosy Street and Lawrence Avenue is now cleared.

Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Amadeo Vecchio said the Corvette was heading westbound in the left-hand lane alongside the semi-truck when the collision occured.

“As a result of the trailer making a left-hand turn, it came into contact with the Corvette that was close to the intersection,” Cpl. Vecchio said.

No one was injured.

___________________

UPDATE: 2:24 p.m.

Traffic is moving again on Lawrence Avenue.

However, one lane is still being blocked by the semi truck.

The car has been moved from under the semi. Somehow, the car only sustained minor damage. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/nmyk6243No — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) August 14, 2019

_____________

A Corvette is stuck underneath a semi truck on Pandosy Street.

The man who drove the Corvette was on his phone while the semi truck driver was making a wide left, according to eye witnesses.

A corvette is under a semi truck at the corner of Pandosy and Lawrence. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/YZTHGH3cba — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) August 14, 2019

Emergency crews received reports of the incident at approximately 1:50 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

There are no reported injuries.

