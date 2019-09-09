COPS FOR KIDS Cyclists with this year’s Cops for Kids cycling tour passed through Summerland on Friday. In front from left are Sgt. Dave Preston of the Summerland RCMP Detachment, Finn Nielsen of the RCMP Veterans of the South Okanagan, Orv Robson of the RCMP Veterans of the South Okanagan and the Penny Lane Legacy Fund, Cst. Liz Vant Erve and Carey Roess. Roess’s 15-month-old twins are Audrey and Jones. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Cops for Kids provides help for mother of premature twins

Summerland family benefitted from Cops for Kids support

When Carey Roess’s twins, Audrey and Jones, were born last year prematurely last year, they had to spend the first weeks of their lives in the Kelowna General Hospital.

The twins were born at 33 weeks and the Kelowna hospital had the best facilities in the region to meet their needs.

Roess, who had moved to Summerland from Manitoba just before the twins were born, needed help during this time.

“It was really hard being there by myself, not knowing anyone,” she said.

The help came from Cops for Kids, a group of RCMP officers and personnel from the South East District.

The charitable foundation helped Roess with money for groceries, fuel and parking.

READ ALSO: Update: Cops for Kids cycle into the South Okanagan

READ ALSO: Cops for Kids helps family of young cancer patient

While Roess knew of the charity, she did not expect it would benefit her.

“I always thought it would be something for other people,” she said.

The twins are now 15 months old and are in good health, but Roess has not forgotten the support she received from Cops for Kids.

On Friday, the Cops for Kids cycling tour passed through Summerland as part of its Cops for Kids Ride.

The ride began Sept. 6 and will conclude Sept. 15. During this ride, cyclists will cover more than 1,000 kilometres in southern British Columbia.

“We are driven by our commitment to the little hearts that we serve and we are devoted to making a difference in their lives,” a statement from Cops for Kids reads.

The foundation was formed in 2001.

Since 2006, Cops for Kids has processed more than 1,600 grant applications for families like Roess’s.

When the riders stopped in Summerland, Roess and the twins were at the Summerland RCMP detachment to meet them.

In addition, representatives of the RCMP Veterans of the South Okanagan and the Summerland-based Penny Lane Legacy Fund were present and each presented $1,000 cheques to the Cops for Kids Ride.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian
Next story
Parking changes take effect across Kelowna

Just Posted

BC Wildfire responds to blaze near Kelowna

The fire is suspected human caused near Gillard Creek Forest Service Road

Kelowna UFC fighter Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras wins by TKO in Abu Dhabi

The Moras-Jojua fight marked the UFC’s first women’s bout in three trips to Abu Dhabi

Trial starts for Curtis Sagmoen, accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, elected a trial by judge as he faces eight charges

Parking changes take effect across Kelowna

The city aims to improve downtown parking with a two-year plan, it says

Ready, aim, fire: Top-ranked skeet shooters coming to Kelowna for championships

The Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club will host the Western Championships in 2020

VIDEO: Close call with passing vehicle captured by dashcam on Highway 97

An Okanagan captures vehicle, passing on double soild line outside Peachland, on dash camera

Community rallies to find blind Vernon man’s missing custom dog harness

The community rallied together to locate the specialized harness

Indigenous rights plan sparks concern in B.C. communities

Local governments left out of talks on caribou protection

B.C. double-killer’s ‘sexual sadism’ worried parole officials last year, documents reveal

Terrence Burlingham’s first of 12 escorted temporary absences in Abbotsford to occur this evening

B.C. First Nation granted injunction to stop Taseko exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation’s court case on Aboriginal rights infringement needs to be decided first

Black Press Media journalists earn three Jack Webster award nominations

Finalists are Tyler Harper, Dustin Godfrey and the Victoria News team

BC Ferries to sell beer and wine on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

Beer, wine to be available in late October on sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay

Fire destroys North Okanagan couple’s home

Three fire departments called out to Saturday night blaze

Watchdog investigates after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

North Vancouver RCMP did a welfare check and reported her missing two days before

Most Read