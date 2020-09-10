Mark Snowden is charged with possession of child pornography, as well as importing or distributing child pornography. He is set to appear next in Kelowna Law Courts on Sept. 24, to consult council. (File)

Convicted Okanagan sex offender facing more child porn charges

After serving time in 2014, Mark Henry Snowden is facing more child porn related charges

A man who previously spent time behind bars for child porn related crimes in Penticton has again been charged with possession of child pornography, in a different city.

Mark Henry Snowden is charged with possession of child pornography, as well as importing or distributing child pornography.

Snowden is accused of committing these crimes in 2019, in Kelowna.

He previously spent 291 days behind bars in 2014 for the same charges. In the 2014 trial it was explained that investigators found 124 images and 40 videos deemed to be child pornography, some of which showed bestiality and images and videos of children estimated to be as young as three years old being sexually abused.

These crimes dated back to 2009.

At the time, he was labelled as a low to moderate risk to repeat.

During the 2014 trial, Snowden explained he planned to move to Kelowna following his release.

READ MORE: Penticton man sentenced for child pornography distribution

Snowden is set to appear next in Kelowna Law Courts on Sept. 24, to consult council.

Crime

