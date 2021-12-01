‘Conversion therapy should be banned’: Kelowna-Lake Country MP says

Conservative MP Tracy Gray rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

It is unclear whether Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray will vote for or against the new conversion therapy bill tabled by Minister of Justice David Lametti on Monday, (Nov. 29).

Bill C-4 seeks to amend the Criminal Code to ban conversion therapy for all ages across the country. Conversion therapy is an umbrella term for harmful practices seeking to change someone’s gender identity or sexual orientation. The new bill replaces Bill C-6, which died on the table when Parliament was prorogued on Aug. 15.

This is the third time the federal government has attempted to ban conversion therapy.

Previously, Gray voted against the bill, saying that the wording of the bill makes it appear as if having a conversation between parents and their children about sexuality is illegal.

She has since refused to apologize for the vote, which prompted Kelowna Pride to ban her from all events. When asked to comment on the new bill, Gray said she needed to read the fine print.

“I have been clear that conversion therapy is wrong and should be banned. As with any legislation, I’ll be attending technical briefings and reviewing them in detail before making any decisions. We do not yet have an indication on when this legislation will be coming up for debate or a vote,” she wrote in an email to Black Press Media.

Meanwhile, local LGBTQ2S+ advocacy groups like Advocacy Canada are welcoming the bill, urging Gray and other MPs to support it.

In a press release published on Monday, Advocacy Canada said Bill C-4 is the most comprehensive bill the Liberals have tabled on conversion therapy so far.

“It is important to ensure that all Canadians are protected from these practices that have proven to have no benefits, and have been shown to cause lasting harm to individuals who have become victims of them. This should not be a partisan issue,” said Advocacy Canada founder Wilbur Turner.

The Okanagan’s other Conservative MP’s Dan Albas and Mel Arnold, as well as the NDP’s Richard Cannings previously voted in favour of Bill C-6.

