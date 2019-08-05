Michael Kovrig. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Consular officials visit Canadian Michael Kovrig detained in China

The detention is largely viewed as retaliation for the December arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver

Global Affairs Canada says consular officials in China have met for the 10th time with a Canadian detained in China.

The department says it cannot provide details on the visit due to privacy provisions but officials continue to seek further access to Michael Kovrig.

The detentions of Kovrig, as well as fellow Canadian Michael Spavor, are largely viewed as retaliation for the December arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.

Meng is awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face allegations of fraud in violating Iran sanctions.

The Canadian government says it is deeply concerned about the arbitrary detentions of Kovrig and Spavor and it continues to call for their immediate release.

Canada has also received support on the issue from a range of countries including Australia, France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Canadian Press

