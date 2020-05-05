Construction starts on Glenrosa/McIver road improvement project

This is one of West Kelowna’s largest road improvement projects

Construction on the Glenrosa/McIver Road Improvement Project is starting this month.

The project is one of the City of West Kelowna’s largest road improvement projects. Work will start in the second week of May.

The project will include road and area upgrades between McGinnis and Glen Abbey Roads, the addition of a sidewalk connection to Webber Road, as well as the realignment of the Glenrosa/McIver intersection.

The city said the work will also improve pedestrian access on McIver Road from Glenrosa to McTaggart.

Construction will be done in phases and is expected to be completed by 2021.

“Council identified this project as one of our key Invest in Infrastructure priorities because of the important safety improvements it would introduce in this very active corridor,” Mayor Gord Milsom said.

“We appreciate the contractor’s efforts to adjust their work so that they can proceed during COVID-19 and encourage residents to be patient with the traffic disruptions and other construction inconveniences that are inevitable on a project of this scale.”

Over the next few months, residents can expect the following:

site mobilization, area clearing and utility relocation

temporary traffic detours

foundation and grading roadworks

sidewalk, curb and gutter work

road paving and area restoration

City staff are now developing a traffic management plan, which will have information on future detours. Details will be shared as they become available.

For more information on the project, residents can visit the city’s site.

